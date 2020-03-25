KP Govt stands with people against Coronavirus: Chief Minister Adviser for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Adviser for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Wednesday said that KP Government was stand with it's people in the fight against Coronavirus patients and would continue efforts till last patient was cured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Adviser for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Wednesday said that KP Government was stand with it's people in the fight against Coronavirus patients and would continue efforts till last patient was cured.

In a message here, he said KP Govt has taken effective measures to control Corona virus in the province and people's cooperation was imperative to get rid of this virus.

He urged people to stay at homes and help combat the viral infection.