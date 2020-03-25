UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Stands With People Against Coronavirus: Chief Minister Adviser For Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

KP Govt stands with people against Coronavirus: Chief Minister Adviser for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir

Chief Minister Adviser for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Wednesday said that KP Government was stand with it's people in the fight against Coronavirus patients and would continue efforts till last patient was cured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Adviser for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Wednesday said that KP Government was stand with it's people in the fight against Coronavirus patients and would continue efforts till last patient was cured.

In a message here, he said KP Govt has taken effective measures to control Corona virus in the province and people's cooperation was imperative to get rid of this virus.

He urged people to stay at homes and help combat the viral infection.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Charles tests positive for novel Coronaviru ..

12 minutes ago

Junior Asia Hockey Cup postponed

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) close down its office ..

2 minutes ago

DC urges philanthropists to enhance cooperation

2 minutes ago

Mali declares first coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan relaxes regulations on impo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.