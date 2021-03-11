UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Launch Corona Awareness Campaign From Mar 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

KP Govt to launch corona awareness campaign from Mar 15

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch corona awareness campaign from March 15 to 21 across the province to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPS in letter and spirit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch corona awareness campaign from March 15 to 21 across the province to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPS in letter and spirit.

In the light of the decision of National Command and Operation Center, a notification issued here by Home department KP said that all the divisional and district administrations have been directed to ensure strict implementation at all public places including Mosques, Mardaris, bus terminals, shopping malls, Bazaras and wedding halls during the awareness campaign.

It said that those to be found violating corona SOPs would be dealt strictly under the law.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Marriage March All From Government

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson 'saddened' by case of missing London ..

55 seconds ago

Fire at Sewing Factory in Northern Egypt Kills 20, ..

1 minute ago

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

25 minutes ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

25 minutes ago

Putin Believes 2020 Was Worst Year for Global Econ ..

1 minute ago

UN commends Libyan parliament approval of new gove ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.