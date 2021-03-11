KP Govt to launch corona awareness campaign from Mar 15

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch corona awareness campaign from March 15 to 21 across the province to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPS in letter and spirit.

In the light of the decision of National Command and Operation Center, a notification issued here by Home department KP said that all the divisional and district administrations have been directed to ensure strict implementation at all public places including Mosques, Mardaris, bus terminals, shopping malls, Bazaras and wedding halls during the awareness campaign.

It said that those to be found violating corona SOPs would be dealt strictly under the law.