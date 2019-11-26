KP Govt to set up hospital for free screening of breast, cervical cancer: Minister

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Hisham Inam Ullah Khan Tuesday said PTI government was working to control breast and cervical cancer and would soon set up a hospital for screening and diagnosis of these diseases where free of cost treatment would be extended to patients.

He was addressing a day long Breast and Cervical Cancer awareness seminar held here to inform participants regarding prognosis, diagnosis, treatment and self-examination from these epidemic diseases.

He further said that a separate ward for diagnosis and examination of breast cancer has been set up at Institute of Herpetology Department.

Secretary Health Yahya Akhundzada, DHS merged districts Dr. Shah Faisal, DG PWD Fazle Nabbi, Director Technical PWD Dr. Naila, CEO Greenstar and doctors, nurses, LHVs and students from Pak International Medical College attended the program.

The breast cancer awareness program was organized by Greenstar Social Marketing and CEO Dr. Syed Aziz Rub who said that Greenstar striving to create awareness among masses regarding Breast and Cervical cancer by holding awareness seminars, walks and similar events.