UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt. To Spend Rs. 2.7bn To Strengthen RHCs, BHUs, Improve Service Delivery

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:08 PM

KP Govt. to spend Rs. 2.7bn to strengthen RHCs, BHUs, improve service delivery

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced spending of Rs. 2.7 billion to enhance working of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) of the province in financial year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced spending of Rs. 2.7 billion to enhance working of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) of the province in financial year 2021-22.

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra during his budget speech informed the house that government would spend Rs 1.7 billion rupees to enhance healthcare facilities in 200 BHUs and to strengthen all BHUs of the province.

He said that Rs 800,000 would be spend on up gradation of basic structure, Rs.

450,000 on purchase of medicines and necessary equipment and Rs. 1.3 million to improve service delivery.

Similarly, Rs. one billion would be spend on provision of needed facilities in 50 Rural Health Centers (RHC) and strengthening of all the RHCs in various areas of the province.

Minister informed the house that Rs. 1.2 million would be spend on improvement of infrastructure of RHC, Rs. 1.5 million to purchase medicines and Rs. 2.6 million to improve service delivery.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

15 minutes ago

New Leaks Predict Futuristic Curve Design in Upcom ..

22 minutes ago

KP govt presents Rs1.118 trillion budget for next ..

24 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

54 seconds ago

Former White House Physician Urges President Biden ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.