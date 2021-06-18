KP Govt. to spend Rs. 2.7bn to strengthen RHCs, BHUs, improve service delivery

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced spending of Rs. 2.7 billion to enhance working of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) of the province in financial year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced spending of Rs. 2.7 billion to enhance working of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) of the province in financial year 2021-22.

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra during his budget speech informed the house that government would spend Rs 1.7 billion rupees to enhance healthcare facilities in 200 BHUs and to strengthen all BHUs of the province.

He said that Rs 800,000 would be spend on up gradation of basic structure, Rs.

450,000 on purchase of medicines and necessary equipment and Rs. 1.3 million to improve service delivery.

Similarly, Rs. one billion would be spend on provision of needed facilities in 50 Rural Health Centers (RHC) and strengthening of all the RHCs in various areas of the province.

Minister informed the house that Rs. 1.2 million would be spend on improvement of infrastructure of RHC, Rs. 1.5 million to purchase medicines and Rs. 2.6 million to improve service delivery.