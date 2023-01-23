KP Health care commission sealed 345 health centers in province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission in its quarterly report released here on Monday said that the commission inspected 2,227 health centers across the province and 345 health centers over various reasons while issuing notices to 490 others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission in its quarterly report released here on Monday said that the commission inspected 2,227 health centers across the province and 345 health centers over various reasons while issuing notices to 490 others.

It said that there were a total 12,712 registered health centers in the province and 834 more health centers were registered during this quarter, adding that for the first time in the province, the licensing of health centers was started.

It said that temporary licences were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories while 394 complaints of different natures were resolved during the period.

The commission launched an online system to eliminate quackery besides improving the quality and standard of hospitals in the province. It also conducted a four-day special campaign in Dabgari Garden Peshawar in which 396 health centers were inspected, notices were issued to 133 and 31 were sealed.

The Commission ordered various trainings under which various staff of about 15 hospitals was trained on the principles of health quality. Geo-mapping was started in collaboration with the World Bank. 84 staff members of 32 hospitals were trained on minimum standards to provide the best treatment and medical facilities to the public, it added.