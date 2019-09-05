KP Health Care Commission seals 135 medical lab, clinics, hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission in its performance report for the month of August said that as many as 135 medical laboratories, clinics and hospitals were sealed across the province.

Chief Executive of the Commission Squadron Leader (R) Aazar Sardar said that in a crackdown against quacks, illegal labs, clinics and hospitals, the commission completed registration of 168 new health centres while issued notices to 228 health centres over illegal activities.

He said the commission launched injection safety campaign during the month to create awareness among masses about use of injection and precautionary measures and distributed pamphlets among the masses.

He said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan solidarity day was also observed by the commission staff and rally was carried out from Peshawar Press Club to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir in which the international community was demanded to take notice of the situation in held Kashmir and human rights violations.