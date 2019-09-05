UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Health Care Commission Seals 135 Medical Lab, Clinics, Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

KP Health Care Commission seals 135 medical lab, clinics, hospitals

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission in its performance report for the month of August said that as many as 135 medical laboratories, clinics and hospitals were sealed across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission in its performance report for the month of August said that as many as 135 medical laboratories, clinics and hospitals were sealed across the province.

Chief Executive of the Commission Squadron Leader (R) Aazar Sardar said that in a crackdown against quacks, illegal labs, clinics and hospitals, the commission completed registration of 168 new health centres while issued notices to 228 health centres over illegal activities.

He said the commission launched injection safety campaign during the month to create awareness among masses about use of injection and precautionary measures and distributed pamphlets among the masses.

He said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan solidarity day was also observed by the commission staff and rally was carried out from Peshawar Press Club to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir in which the international community was demanded to take notice of the situation in held Kashmir and human rights violations.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa August From

Recent Stories

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

36 minutes ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters organizes Mehfil-e-Mus ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris facing state terrorism: AJK Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

1 hour ago

Quaid-e-Azam Games conclude

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.