KP Health Department Setup Coordination Office Against Coronavirus

Published January 31, 2022

KP health department setup coordination office against coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has setup a coordination office to enhance response and contain its further spread, said a notification here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has setup a coordination office to enhance response and contain its further spread, said a notification here on Monday.

According to the notification, the Provincial Coordination Office for Corona would provide enhanced response to the patients and work out a coordinated strategy to contain the virus.

The coordination office would also help the people in conducting corona tests, review the capacity of healthcare, carry out vaccination and compile data management.

Provincial Lead Doctor, Ikram would be the head of the coordination office and other supporting staff would be its additional director generals. In the notification, respective responsibilities have also been handed over to the staff concerned.

>