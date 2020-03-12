UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Health Dept Completes Trainings Of Staff On Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

KP Health Dept completes trainings of staff on coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has completed training of staff in various districts of the province against coronavirus to be deployed at isolation and high dependency units at designated hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has completed training of staff in various districts of the province against coronavirus to be deployed at isolation and high dependency units at designated hospitals.

A team of health experts led by Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ikaramullah Wednesday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Medical Teaching Institute Bannu and District Headquarters Hospital Karak and newly established isolation and high dependency units.

The teams conducted training of doctors, paramedics and other assisting staff on how to treat and deal the coronavirus patient.

Speaking on the occasion District Health Officer Hamidur Rehman said that isolation units and high dependency units reviewed facilities made available at Tehsil headquarters Darazinda in DI Khan, Mufti Mehmood Hospital and Peshawar Teaching Hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karak Mufti Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Thai Consul-General

1 minute ago

Karachi kings to take on Lahore Qalandars today

5 minutes ago

Austria Registers First Death From Coronavirus - R ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos, European Space Agency Postpone ..

3 minutes ago

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

13 minutes ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.