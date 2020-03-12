KP Health Dept completes trainings of staff on coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has completed training of staff in various districts of the province against coronavirus to be deployed at isolation and high dependency units at designated hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has completed training of staff in various districts of the province against coronavirus to be deployed at isolation and high dependency units at designated hospitals.

A team of health experts led by Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ikaramullah Wednesday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Medical Teaching Institute Bannu and District Headquarters Hospital Karak and newly established isolation and high dependency units.

The teams conducted training of doctors, paramedics and other assisting staff on how to treat and deal the coronavirus patient.

Speaking on the occasion District Health Officer Hamidur Rehman said that isolation units and high dependency units reviewed facilities made available at Tehsil headquarters Darazinda in DI Khan, Mufti Mehmood Hospital and Peshawar Teaching Hospital.