KP Health Deptt provides Coronavirus protective equipment to hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started provision of Coronavirus preventive equipment and instruments to specially established isolation units in the province and hospitals of the newly merged districts (NMDs) In this connection Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have already been provided to hospitals in North Waziristan, Khyber, Mohmand, Buner, Mardan, Swabi and Swat, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

According to Director Public Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ikramullah, the hospitals of the districts declared sensitive that include Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Orakzai and their District Health Officers (DHOs) have been provided protective equipment on priority.

Similarly, such equipment are also being sent to Nowshera and D.I. Khandistricts. The protective equipment include thermal guns that can be used for immediate checking of the temperature of any individual.

The equipment included N95 masks, gloves, head covers show cover including whole body covering gowns. The protective equipment will help health workers to look after suspects and confirmed Coronavirus affected patients.