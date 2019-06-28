KP Health Minister appreciates USAID for support in different sectors

Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hisham Inam ullah Khan Friday appreciated the collaboration and support of USAID in the health, population and education sectors of Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hisham Inam ullah Khan Friday appreciated the collaboration and support of USAID in the health, population and education sectors of Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He said the USAID global health supply chain program implemented by Chemonics international, JSI, USP and Pakistan Reading Projects demonstrate the commitment by USAID to improving the health and education system in the province.

He expressed these views in quarterly review meeting with USAID, JSI, USP and Chemonics held at a local hotel in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The Minister Health chaired the meeting attended by Secretary Health KP Dr.

Syed Farooq Jamil, Secretary Population and Welfare KP Asghar Ali, DG Health KP Dr Arshad , Sangita Patel USAID, Dr. Nabeela Ali Chief JSI , Han Kane Director USAID Pakistan and other high officials from USAID,JSI, USP, Peshawar University and from Khyber Medical University.

Minister further said that visionary and dynamic leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan stands firmly committed to achieving a corruption free Pakistan and a society with social justice and equitable access to basic amenities of life to all.

In meeting all the donor agencies and government expressed faith in the performance of institutions and did commitment to work together for the development of the province.