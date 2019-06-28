UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Health Minister Appreciates USAID For Support In Different Sectors

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:25 PM

KP Health Minister appreciates USAID for support in different sectors

Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hisham Inam ullah Khan Friday appreciated the collaboration and support of USAID in the health, population and education sectors of Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hisham Inam ullah Khan Friday appreciated the collaboration and support of USAID in the health, population and education sectors of Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He said the USAID global health supply chain program implemented by Chemonics international, JSI, USP and Pakistan Reading Projects demonstrate the commitment by USAID to improving the health and education system in the province.

He expressed these views in quarterly review meeting with USAID, JSI, USP and Chemonics held at a local hotel in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The Minister Health chaired the meeting attended by Secretary Health KP Dr.

Syed Farooq Jamil, Secretary Population and Welfare KP Asghar Ali, DG Health KP Dr Arshad , Sangita Patel USAID, Dr. Nabeela Ali Chief JSI , Han Kane Director USAID Pakistan and other high officials from USAID,JSI, USP, Peshawar University and from Khyber Medical University.

Minister further said that visionary and dynamic leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan stands firmly committed to achieving a corruption free Pakistan and a society with social justice and equitable access to basic amenities of life to all.

In meeting all the donor agencies and government expressed faith in the performance of institutions and did commitment to work together for the development of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Hotel Reading Khyber Medical University All From Government

Recent Stories

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

3 minutes ago

Central banks abandon rupee despite promises: Mian ..

10 minutes ago

Five killed, 9 wounded in southern Philippine blas ..

57 seconds ago

Sri Lanka limp to 203 all out in South Africa Worl ..

1 minute ago

Burundi to hold general election in 2020: electora ..

1 minute ago

Nord Stream 2 'past point of no return': Russia's ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.