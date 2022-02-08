KP IGP tests positive for coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari has been tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari has been tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

He has quarantined himself at his residence and will look after the office work online, said the spokesperson for police.

It was for the second time that the IGP tested positive for the virus.