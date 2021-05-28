KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two months: Health Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said the coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 4.7 in the province which was the lowest in last over two-and-a-half month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said the coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 4.7 in the province which was the lowest in last over two-and-a-half month.

In a statement issued to the media, the health minister said during the last 24 hours, only 384 positive cases of the coronavirus infection were reported from across the province showing a considerable decline in prevalence rate of the lethal virus.

At the time, the numbers of active coronavirus cases stood at 5,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were effectively dealt with by our hospitals.

The number of admitted patients for the virus at different hospitals was 1,152, he said adding the other day a daily positivity rate in Lower Dir remained at 29 percent while in Khyber district 25 percent and in Abbottabad the ratio remained at 24 percent.

The minister urged the people to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs against coronavirus to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.