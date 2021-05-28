UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Logs Lowest Corona Positivity Rate Of Over Two Months: Health Minister

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two months: Health Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said the coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 4.7 in the province which was the lowest in last over two-and-a-half month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Friday said the coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 4.7 in the province which was the lowest in last over two-and-a-half month.

In a statement issued to the media, the health minister said during the last 24 hours, only 384 positive cases of the coronavirus infection were reported from across the province showing a considerable decline in prevalence rate of the lethal virus.

At the time, the numbers of active coronavirus cases stood at 5,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were effectively dealt with by our hospitals.

The number of admitted patients for the virus at different hospitals was 1,152, he said adding the other day a daily positivity rate in Lower Dir remained at 29 percent while in Khyber district 25 percent and in Abbottabad the ratio remained at 24 percent.

The minister urged the people to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs against coronavirus to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Dir Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

4 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

6 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

10 minutes ago

DQCB referred seven cases to drug court

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.