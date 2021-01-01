KP loses another doctor to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Another doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa succumbed to coronavirus infection late Thursday night taking the tally of doctors' death to 41 in the province.

Provincial Doctors' Association said on Friday that Dr Fahad Liaqat, a resident of Tordher, Swabi district died of cornovirus at the hospital.

A medical officer, he was currently performing as Surveillance Officer Polio at Khyber district. His funeral prayer was offered at native village and laid to rest at 11 a.m.