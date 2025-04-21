KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis

In commemoration of World TB Day, a significant awareness program was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TB Control Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In commemoration of World TB Day, a significant awareness program was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TB Control Program.

The event was graced by Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, Ihtesham Ali, as the chief guest.

The event was also attended by MPA Shafiullah Khan, Di rector General Health Services Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Dr. Babar Alam, and representatives from various international organizations.

During the program, Project Director Dr. Mudasir Shehzad briefed the audience, highlighting that Pakistan ranks fifth globally in the burden of TB.

He shared that approximately 277 out of every 100,000 Pakistanis fall victim to tuberculosis each year. Nationwide, 600,000 to 700,000 new TB cases are reported annually, while 470,000 cases were recorded in the previous year alone.

Focusing on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad stated that over 100,000 new cases emerge annually, with only 50,000 to 60,000 registered under the provincial TB control program, leaving unregistered patients at risk of spreading the infection within communities.

Addressing the gathering, Ihtesham Ali emphasized the provincial government's comprehensive strategy to combat TB. He highlighted that 235 Basic Management Units (BMUs) have been established in public hospitals, offering free diagnosis, treatment, consultation, and counseling for TB patients.

Additionally, 1,450 general practitioners from the private sector have been integrated into the TB care network, significantly improving case detection and preventing hidden transmissions.

The Special Assistant further revealed that the program has successfully provided free treatment to over 800,000 TB patients to date. In addition, focused interventions are underway to reduce the spread of drug-resistant TB, with approximately 2,100 cases reported annually in the province. Over 4,000 drug-resistant TB patients have already received free, specialized care.

Ihtesham also shed light on the high cost of managing drug-resistant TB, noting that treating one patient over an 18-month course can cost up to PKR 1 million.

Speaking at the event, DG Health Dr. Mohammad Saleem highlighted the integration of HIV testing at all TB diagnosis centers across the province. He added that 10 mobile vans equipped with digital X-rays and GeneXpert machines are deployed to ensure early detection, particularly in remote areas.

He also emphasized the role of 60 GeneXpert sites and 73 machines in facilitating swift and accurate TB diagnosis, while advanced molecular diagnostic tools — including 4 COBAS machines and 5 Drug-Resistant Units — are actively contributing to TB control efforts.

Dr. Saleem further shared that the establishment of 14 additional Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB treatment sites at grassroots levels is helping ensure more accessible care for patients across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.