KP Minister vows no retreat to take action against protesting doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan Friday said that for the redressal of the grievances of the people, he will not retreat even to expel the last protesting doctor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan Friday said that for the redressal of the grievances of the people, he will not retreat even to expel the last protesting doctor

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, the provincial minister said that a specific group of doctors was protesting to protect their vested interest that was mostly damaging and hurting the poor.

He said their doors were open for negotiations with the protesting doctors and requested the doctors to end their protest in the interest of the poor people.

He said that a handful of doctors is spreading propaganda that health sector is being privatized and the civil servant status of doctors is being abolished that is totally against the reality.

He said that in the larger interest of the people and patients, the need of reforms in the health sector of the country was being felt. He said that reforms introduced by the PTI government were purely carried out in the interest of the people, saying in this connection both Federal and provincial governments are on the same page.

The health minister said that disciplinary action will continue against the doctors protesting since last one month and they will have to pay price for miseries inflicted on the people during the protest of the doctors. However, he said they the doors of the government are open for negotiations with doctors.