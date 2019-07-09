UrduPoint.com
KP PA Body On Health Holds Meeting, Discusses Affairs Of Health Providing Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Health chaired by Dr. Sumaira Shams here Tuesday discussed matters relating to affairs of various healthcare providing facilities in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Health chaired by Dr. Sumaira Shams here Tuesday discussed matters relating to affairs of various healthcare providing facilities in KP.

The meeting among others was attended by Health, Minister, Hisham Inam Ullah, CM Advisor Kamran Bangash, and MPAs including Dr. Aasia Assad, Muhammad Zahir Shah, Secretary Health, Syed Farooq Jamil, Chief Planning Officer, Sher Gul, Project Director, KP Institute of Child Health (KPICH), Dr. Yunas Khan, Director Integrated Health Services Project (IHPS) and concerned officials.

The participants of the meeting were briefed by concerned officials about affairs of KPICH, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital (SMBBCH) Mardan, Child and Mother Care Hospital (CMCH) Charsadda and IHP Project.

Meeting was told that 60 percent work on KPICH has been completed while the remaining would be completed very soon.

On the occasion, chairperson of the committee directed to compete the work on time expressing dismay over the recruitment of staff prior to completion of construction work.

Dr. Sumaira also constituted a committee for inviting proposals for hospitals relating to Medical Teaching Hospitals to Health Department.

Director IHPS, Dr. Sahib Gul told that various programs have been launched relating to health of child and mother adding provision of health facilities to both is among topmost priorities of the government.

Project Director SMBBCH told that work on the hospital would be competed in current year. He said that outpatient department of the hospital is being made operational in last May 2018m and so far 162337 patients have been examined.

Health Minister, Dr. Hisham informed the meeting that health authorities are working on Health Management Information System to computerize record of all the hospitals in KP adding for the purpose 10 million rupees for allocated in current ADP.

Kamran Bangash told the meeting government was introducing a system to compile and computerize hospital and patient record.

