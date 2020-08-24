KP people to get heath insurance on CNIC by Jan 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sehat Sahulat programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is widely praised by Pakistanis and international organisations, who termed it a landmark achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team in the province.

As per the vision and directives of the prime minister the provincial government is mulling over to extend health insurance to all KP people on Computerized National Identity Card by January 2021.

According to health department data, healthcare coverage to 100 percent population is indeed a gigantic task, adding that an agreement has been signed with State Life Insurance company for provision of health insurance on CNIC soon.

Initially the government has divided the population of KP into six zones. In zone-I the 5.9 million population including 1.2 million females of Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand and Swat districts would get the facility on CNIC by October 2020.

The over 5 million population of Shangla, Kohistan, Battagaram, Mansehra, Torghar and Abbottabad district which fall in Zone II would get the facility by November. Similarly, the estimated 5.9 million population of Zone-III that comprises Haripur, Buner, Swabi and Mardan districts would avail the facility by December this year.

In December this year the 7.4 million population of Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar districts of Zone-IV will get the facility. By January 2021 it would be extended to 3.4 million population of Kohat, Hangu Karak, Bannu districts of Zone-V.

In Zone-V the 2.9 million population including 0.5 million females of Lakki Marwat, D I Khan and Tank districts would be benefited from health insurance facility on CNIC by January 2021.

The official data revealed that a total 6 million female population out of 30.5 million in KP would get the health insurance.