KP Police Launches Campaign Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :KP Police launched campaign to create awareness among masses regarding spread of Corona virus in the Province.

SSP Operations Zahoor Baber Afridi Tuesday said that like other department, KP Police has started campaign to create awareness among people against the dangerous pandemic Corona in the country.

He said the Police on the directives of IGP KP Sanaullah Abbasi launched loudspeakers campaign for people to stay at homes and adopt precautionary measures.

He said that task has been given to City petrol Force here to use loudspeakers and made announcements in Hayatabad, Cantt, enter city and others areas how to protect them from this pandemic disease.

Babar said that daily base campaign would be continued till the elimination for Corona from society.

