KP provides free treatment to COVID-19 patients through Sehat Card Plus: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday announced that the coronavirus patients of the province will now be treated free of charge through the Sehat Card Plus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Monday announced that the coronavirus patients of the province will now be treated free of charge through the Sehat Card Plus.

The confirmation came a week after the Minister had announced that the Sehat Card program will cover coronavirus treatment.

In a tweet message, the Minister said COVID patients in Pakhtunkhwa would now be treated free of charge under Sehat Card Plus, in both public & select private sector hospitals. The provincial minister assured everyone that in the middle of the "difficult pandemic", the KP government was trying its best to ease the pain of as many as possible.

Anwar Hospital in Swat will start its coverage from today and Waseem Medical Complex in Malakand will start treating patients under the Sehat Sahulat Card from April 17.

In KP's largest city Peshawar, RMI, Kuwait Teaching Hospital and Muhammad Hospital are already treating patients free of charge under the program, while Afridi Medical Complex and Maqsood Medical Centre will start coverage from April 14.

Earlier this month, Jhagra had announced that the recently introduced Sehat Card program by the provincial government will also cover coronavirus treatment.

Jhagra appealed the public to help control the high COVID positivity rate being reported in the province during the third wave. He said by controlling the positivity ratio the pressure on the healthcare system could be eased. KP is one of the provinces badly hit by the third wave of coronavirus.

It merits a mention here that the Sehat Sahulat card program was rolled out in a few districts of the province last year and was eventually expanded to the whole province. The program provides Rs1 million insurance in terms of healthcare services to every family in the province.