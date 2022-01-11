KP receives 22 cases of Omicron variant: Health dept

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been received 22 cases of the Omicron variant, most of which are from Peshawar

According to the health department, the KP government had made all arrangements to curb the spread of corona cases and social distance was effectively maintained.

People have also been advised to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government to curb the spread of the pandemic.