UrduPoint.com

KP Receives 22 Cases Of Omicron Variant: Health Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 02:29 PM

KP receives 22 cases of Omicron variant: Health dept

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been received 22 cases of the Omicron variant, most of which are from Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been received 22 cases of the Omicron variant, most of which are from Peshawar.

According to the health department, the KP government had made all arrangements to curb the spread of corona cases and social distance was effectively maintained.

People have also been advised to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Government

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 3,097 more COVID-19 cases, 670,483 ..

S.Korea reports 3,097 more COVID-19 cases, 670,483 in total

21 minutes ago
 "Embrace Again" continues box office domination on ..

"Embrace Again" continues box office domination on Chinese mainland

21 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur police recover goods worth 1.3 mln

Bahawalpur police recover goods worth 1.3 mln

21 minutes ago
 Indonesia to lift coal export ban in phases

Indonesia to lift coal export ban in phases

21 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Time to Agree on Ending Donbas Conf ..

Zelenskyy Says Time to Agree on Ending Donbas Conflict

23 minutes ago
 China's Xinjiang increases agricultural acreage

China's Xinjiang increases agricultural acreage

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.