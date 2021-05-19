UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Records Drop In Covid-19 Positivity Ratio

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

KP records drop in Covid-19 positivity ratio

The ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases has witnessed a decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to a report of Health Department on Wednesday the percentage of positive cases dropped to 6.2 percent in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases has witnessed a decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as according to a report of Health Department on Wednesday the percentage of positive cases dropped to 6.2 percent in the province.

The statistics of the Health Department said 23 people died of coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the province reduced to 7181 however in the provincial metropolis the percentage of positive cases remained at 12 percent. In district Mardan the ratio of positive cases plunged to 15 percent during the last seven days.

According to the report, Covid-19 positivity ration was witnessed drop in hospitals across the province especially in three big hospitals of the provincial capital.

In all, a total of 438 patients of COVID-19 have been admitted at three big hospitals of Peshawar including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex of which 44 patients were on ventilators.

Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital said 221 patients of coronavirus infection were under treatment at the hospital of which 20 were on ventilators.

According to Khyber Teaching Hospital administration, 91Coronavirus patients were under treatment at the hospital of which 25 were on ventilators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Mardan Reading All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricketers play ‘Guess the celebrity Game’

10 minutes ago

PITB to Implement Accounting Software & HRMIS for ..

13 minutes ago

Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability platform announc ..

24 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $68.39 a barrel ..

25 minutes ago

Iran Begins Oil Pumping Bypassing Strait of Hormuz ..

8 minutes ago

Livestock deptt sets-up camp for camels examinatio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.