KP records gradual decline in coronavirus cases: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A report from Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that a drop has been recorded in coronavirus infection cases in the province as the ratio of its positivity dropped to 5.8.

The report said that during the last seven days the prevalence rate remained at 10 percent in the provincial metropolis while in Charsadda and Nowshera districts this ratio was recorded at 5 percent each. However,in Mardan district the ratio of positivity was recorded as 12 percent.

The report further said that a tangible decline has been recorded in the number of active cases in the province adding the number of active cases stood at 5621 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At different hospitals of the province 1087 patients of coronavirus infection were under treatment of which 559 were at HDU, 134 at ICUs and 41 on ventilators.