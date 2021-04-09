KP records highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day

The intense third wave of coronavirus claimed the highest number of lives in a single day as another 34 people died of its infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking the number of total deaths to 2553 from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The intense third wave of coronavirus claimed the highest number of lives in a single day as another 34 people died of its infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking the number of total deaths to 2553 from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday said Mardan recorded the highest number of casualties during the last 24 hours with 13 deaths, followed by Peshawar with 11.

The report further said that 1248 more tested positive in the province during the same period taking the number of total cases to 96128.

During the same period, the report said 666 patients recovered from the infection after which the number of recovered people reached 81959 in KP.

In Peshawar so far 1361 people have died of the coronavirus with 455 new cases reported during 24 hours.

The total numbers of coronavirus cases in Peshawar were recorded at 39223.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8090 medical tests were conducted during one day taking the number of such tests to 1421286. The number of active cases in KP remained 11616, the report said.