KP Reports 11 Deaths, 345 New Corona Cases During 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:03 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Friday said coronavirus claimed the lives of 11 people during last 24 hours and infected 345 more in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Friday said coronavirus claimed the lives of 11 people during last 24 hours and infected 345 more in the province.

It said the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the province has reached 1389 while the tally of cases touched the figure of 48264.

During the last 24 hours, 757 people recovered from the infection of the virus.

The Health Department said, a total of 43168 people have gained recovery from the disease while 3707 active cases were reported.

