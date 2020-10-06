KP reports 29 coronavirus cases during last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A report from the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Tuesday that 29 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

The report further informed that no death from coronavirus was reported in KP during the last 24 hours.

Total deaths from coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 1262 while 92 more have recovered from the virus.

The total number of patients recovered from coronavirus has reached 36291 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report said.