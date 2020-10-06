UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Reports 29 Coronavirus Cases During Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

KP reports 29 coronavirus cases during last 24 hours

A report from the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Tuesday that 29 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A report from the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Tuesday that 29 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

The report further informed that no death from coronavirus was reported in KP during the last 24 hours.

Total deaths from coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 1262 while 92 more have recovered from the virus.

The total number of patients recovered from coronavirus has reached 36291 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme C2 with Diamond-cut Design now being offere ..

10 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan eager to return to cri ..

15 minutes ago

EU court says Hungary wrong to shut Soros' college ..

6 minutes ago

Thai protest leaders, massacre survivors mark somb ..

6 minutes ago

GB govt warns its servants to refrain from politic ..

6 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Opposition Forces Call on Parliament to Con ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.