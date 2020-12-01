KP reports one death, 180 new corona cases during 24 hours

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Tuesday said coronavirus has claimed one life and infected 180 more people during the last 24 hours in the province

It said the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the province has reached 1369 while the tally of cases touched the figure of 47370.

During the last 24 hours, 64 people have recovered from the infection of the virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), a total of 41864 people have gained recovery from the disease.

It said in Peshawar the total number of corona cases were 17845, while 650 have died of the virus so far in the city.

74 new cases were reported in the provincial metropolis during the last 24 hours.