KP sets target of collecting 15000 samples for coronavirus tests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The provincial government has set a target of collecting 15000 samples for coronavirus tests on a daily basis and link the districts with different medical laboratories by issuing the details of target and lists of the laboratories for future strategy.

According to the Health Department sources, a new target for coronavirus testing has been set for all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to which the Peshawar district would collect a total of 2400 samples on a daily basis while Mardan would collect 1200 samples, Swabi 990 samples, Kohat 850 samples and Nowshera district would collect 990 samples on a daily basis.

For Dera Ismail Khan a target of collecting 1060 samples on a daily basis has been set while for Haripur 850, for Bannu 450 samples, for Charsadda 990 samples and for Abbottabad a target of collecting 420 samples on a daily basis has been set.

According to the sources samples collected from Peshawar, Shangla, Orakzai, Nowshera, North Waziristan, Mohmand, Mardan, Mansehra, Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Hangu, Kohat, Chitral, Karak, Khyber, Battagram, Buner, Charsadda, DI Khan, Bajaur, Tank and Kurram would be sent to Khyber Medical University for medical test.

While samples collected for coronavirus tests from Abbottabad, Kohistan, Kolai Palas and Toghar would be sent to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad. The samples from Waziristan would be sent to DI Khan Lab for testing while samples from Swat would be sent to Swat Public Health Laboratory.

It further said that samples collected from Mardan would be tested at Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan while samples from Dir Upper and Lower would be sent to Timergara Laboratory and samples from Bannu would be sent to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital.