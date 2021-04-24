KP situation: Coronavirus claims 37 move lives in KP

Coronavirus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday in a daily briefing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday in a daily briefing.

With the deaths of 37 more, the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,066 with 1265 people were infected with corona virus, the official of the Health Department said.

The total number of corona cases in the province has reached 112,140 and as many as 945 patients infected with Corona recovered in 24 hours, he said.

The number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 94,675, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, 17 people have died of the virus in Peshawar only and with this the death toll from corona virus rises to 1,596 in Peshawar. In Peshawar, 319 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 44,280, Health official said.

He said that 8,340 new tests were conducted in one day in the province and with this the total number of test that have been conducted is reached to 1,538,021 tests so far. The number of active cases in the province has risen to 14,399, the Health official informed.