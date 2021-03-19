(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Heart Hospital known as Peshawar Institute of Cardiology completed three months of successful services with the first quarterly report having been released here on Friday.

About 180 successful open heart surgeries were performed in the first three months at the only heart hospital in the province, said PIC spokesperson Rifat Anjum.

She said more than 500 angiographies and angioplasties were performed in three months and more than 4,000 heart patients examined at OPD hospital.

She disclosed that 961 heart patients benefited from health justice card facilities in hospitals with patients coming to the hospital including Afghan nationals. The Emergency is active 24/7 in PIC, PIC spokesperson informed.

She disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the hospital on December 16 last year and since then the Peshawar Institute of Coriology is imparting services to the patients.