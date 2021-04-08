KPT hospital conducts 467 free OPDs at Bhit Island

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A total of 467 OPD's(Out Patient Department) conducted by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Hospital during free medical camp which included 106 male OPDs, 170 female and 194 child at Bhit Island

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 467 OPD's(Out Patient Department) conducted by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Hospital during free medical camp which included 106 male OPDs, 170 female and 194 child at Bhit Island.

KPT Hospital medical and health professionals provided free medical treatment and medication to the fishermen community, said a press release. Free blood tests were also conducted including complete BC 03, cholesterol 02, RBS blood 02, and RBS glucometer 16.

KPT Hospital is providing health facilities not only to its staff and their families, but also fishermen community and general public as well.

The hospital is equipped with modern facilities and latest technology equipments.