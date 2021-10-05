Kremlin Concerned as COVID-19 Death Rates Surge, People Still Not Eager to Get Vaccinated

The Kremlin is concerned over the level of coronavirus vaccination in Russia that remains insufficient amid the growing death rates, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Kremlin is concerned over the level of coronavirus vaccination in Russia that remains insufficient amid the growing death rates, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia reported a new daily record of 895 COVID-19 fatalities.

The death toll reached 211,696.

"Indeed, these are very bad figures. This causes concerns, and this is chiefly due to insufficient level of vaccination. The virus is becoming more 'savage', and our vaccination level remains insufficient. As a rule, those who fell severely ill and those who unfortunately die are not inoculated," Peskov told reporters.