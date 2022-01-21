UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Hopes WHO Will Recognize Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine In Foreseeable Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:09 PM

Kremlin Hopes WHO Will Recognize Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine in Foreseeable Future

Moscow holes that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognize Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Moscow holes that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognize Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We hope that this will happen in the foreseeable future.

We really hope that work is underway with the WHO and work has been done to draw up all the necessary documents, those that were missing ... Therefore, we hope that (this will happen) in the foreseeable future," Peskov told reporters.

