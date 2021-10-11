UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Claims Russia Stole Western Vaccine Formula: Deeply Unscientific

Kremlin on Claims Russia Stole Western Vaccine Formula: Deeply Unscientific

British tabloid newspaper The Sun, which recently published an article claiming that Russia stole the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine formula for creating Sputnik V, is deeply unscientific, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) British tabloid newspaper The Sun, which recently published an article claiming that Russia stole the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine formula for creating Sputnik V, is deeply unscientific, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Sun is famous as a deeply unscientific newspaper. Well, this is what we think about these articles," Peskov told reporters.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research center that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, earlier described the claims as "the funniest myth."

