Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lack of Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia can not make exhaustive decisions on the Omicron coronavirus variant over lack of data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the country needs a higher herd immunity level.

"So far, there cannot be any exhaustive decisions on this issue, because there is not much information yet. But one thing is unambiguous - this is that the level of herd immunity is needed more than we have now. And therefore, of course, here we need to rely only on the conscientiousness of our citizens, who will get vaccinated and revaccinated," Peskov told reporters.