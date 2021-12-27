UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lack Of Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:01 PM

Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lack of Data

Russia can not make exhaustive decisions on the Omicron coronavirus variant over lack of data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the country needs a higher herd immunity level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia can not make exhaustive decisions on the Omicron coronavirus variant over lack of data, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the country needs a higher herd immunity level.

"So far, there cannot be any exhaustive decisions on this issue, because there is not much information yet. But one thing is unambiguous - this is that the level of herd immunity is needed more than we have now. And therefore, of course, here we need to rely only on the conscientiousness of our citizens, who will get vaccinated and revaccinated," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Head of Iranian Delegation Arrives in Vienna for N ..

Head of Iranian Delegation Arrives in Vienna for New Round of JCPOA Talks - Stat ..

32 seconds ago
 Kremlin Considers Track of Russia-NATO Talks Impor ..

Kremlin Considers Track of Russia-NATO Talks Important:Dmitry Peskov

33 seconds ago
 Turkish CGS calls on COAS; acknowledges Pakistan A ..

Turkish CGS calls on COAS; acknowledges Pakistan Armed Forces' professionalism

40 seconds ago
 Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts abo ..

Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts about PM Imran Khan’s future

28 minutes ago
 Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

1 hour ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.