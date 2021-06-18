Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday slammed allegations that Russia's response to the coronavirus pandemic failed as "complete nonsense," saying that though the country lags behind many countries in terms of vaccination rates, all conditions have been created for inoculating citizens

"This is complete nonsense. I do not know who said this, but they are at least illiterate," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the claims that Russia's COVID-19 response had failed at the state level and that the country was currently among the world leaders in terms of infection rates.

"It is another matter, yes, that we are lagging behind in terms of vaccination rates � compared to many countries, we are lagging behind. We have not advanced here much. But not because something [vaccines or infrastructure] is lacking. There is more than enough of everything. All was provided and the entire infrastructure was created a few months ago," he added.