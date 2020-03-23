Kremlin Says G20 Sherpas Coordinating Date, Format of Virtual Summit on COVID-19

G20 sherpas, special representatives of heads of state, are currently coordinating the date and format of the upcoming summit on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be held via a video conference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that it is too early to speak if Russia will put forward any initiatives at the gathering

Earlier in March, media reported that Saudi authorities would convene an emergency G20 summit next week to discuss a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is too early to speak about it ... The format of this virtual summit is now being determined. Sherpas are also maintaining contacts regarding the agenda. There is an understanding that the only issue on the agenda is the fight against coronavirus," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia planned to put forward initiatives at this summit.