UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition Of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Important

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:01 PM

Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Important

Mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates with the EU is extremely important and should be formalized to remove obstacles to the movement of citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates with the EU is extremely important and should be formalized to remove obstacles to the movement of citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik that it had submitted to the EU documents for mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, adding representatives of the EU regulator may pay a visit in December as part of the Sputnik V vaccine certification procedure.

"We consider these negotiations very important, we believe that mutual recognition of vaccination is extremely important and it should be formalized.

This is needed to remove unnecessary barriers to the movement of our citizens," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow and Brussels had misunderstandings in the negotiations on mutual recognition that were probably related to the technology of providing each other with information and so on, but now the work is underway in a positive way, he said.

"We hope that, in fact, there will be a result soon, this is the most important," he added.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Visit Brussels May December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor M ..

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov on Receiving Nobel Peac ..

11 minutes ago
 Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing ..

Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing consumers by selling costly wh ..

11 minutes ago
 EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Eu ..

EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Europe - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from ..

Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

11 minutes ago
 DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

13 minutes ago
 FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discus ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.