Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Important

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates with the EU is extremely important and should be formalized to remove obstacles to the movement of citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik that it had submitted to the EU documents for mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, adding representatives of the EU regulator may pay a visit in December as part of the Sputnik V vaccine certification procedure.

"We consider these negotiations very important, we believe that mutual recognition of vaccination is extremely important and it should be formalized.

This is needed to remove unnecessary barriers to the movement of our citizens," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow and Brussels had misunderstandings in the negotiations on mutual recognition that were probably related to the technology of providing each other with information and so on, but now the work is underway in a positive way, he said.

"We hope that, in fact, there will be a result soon, this is the most important," he added.