Kremlin Says No Federal-Level Restrictions Planned Amid Growing COVID-19 Incidence

Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:16 PM

The Kremlin is taking note of growing COVID-19 incidence in Russia and the record-high fatalities and believes this is a reason for mobilization but not for introducing some federal-level restrictions, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"We see that the figures keep growing, unfortunately. We see a new trend of increasing coronavirus incidence and we certainly see the very sad records in terms of fatalities. Of course, this deserves consideration ...

I want to remind you that regions have special powers. We see that some regions have introduced QR codes while others are planning to, we see restrictions related to public events and the educational process," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that each region makes independent decisions on coronaviris-restrictions, with no plans to introduce tougher restrictions at the Federal level.

"The situation is certainly a reason not only for concerns but for new mobilization," Peskov added.

