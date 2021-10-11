Kremlin Sees Fines for Refusing to Get Vaccinated as 'Unrealistic' Measure in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The introduction of fines for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia is an unrealistic initiative that runs counter to the welfare state concept, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a recent proposal by a member of the Russian academy of Sciences.

The Russian Academy of Sciences' corresponding member, Alexander Lukashev, proposed fines in the amount of 5,000 rubles ($69.8).

"No, it seems to me that such measures are unrealistic in our country. This contradicts the social nature of our state, which is enshrined in the constitution, and President (Vladimir) Putin is the strongest adherent of this concept," Peskov told reporters.