Kremlin Unaware Of France's Request For Russia's Assistance On COVID-19 Fight
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Kremlin is not aware of any official request from France to Russia regarding assistance on COVID-19 fight, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Russian military planes delivered equipment and around 100 experts to Italy to provide the country with help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The matter is, contacts are maintained at operational level, they may be established through the embassy and through diplomatic channels, so I cannot be aware of everything, but there are no specific plans regarding France yet. I am not aware of any official request from our French friends," Peskov told reporters.