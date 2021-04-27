Kremlin Welcomes US Decision to Share COVID-19 Vaccines With Other Countries

The Kremlin welcomes the decision of the United States to share COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as such moves will bring us closer to the immunization of the world's population, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Kremlin welcomes the decision of the United States to share COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as such moves will bring us closer to the immunization of the world's population, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is very good. We always oppose the use of vaccines as a political tool, as a tool for political pressure, but at the same time, the more vaccine will be provided, even if this vaccine is weaker in effectiveness than Sputnik [V], but still, the more [vaccines there are], the better for the entire population of the earth.

This will be another small step that will bring us closer to immunizing the world's population," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the spokesman said that there is a risk that the use of vaccines may be used as a pressure tool.

"There are risks. You know that during its formation, I would say that Sputnik also faced unfair competition, information attacks. Now it is very difficult to attack Sputnik, after most of the world has agreed it is a very reliable, effective vaccine," Peskov added.