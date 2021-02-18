KTH inaugurates 2nd pharmacy branch

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Thursday inaugurated second branch of retail Pharmacy to facilitate the patients of Operation Theaters and Intensive Care Units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Thursday inaugurated second branch of retail Pharmacy to facilitate the patients of Operation Theaters and Intensive Care Units.

According to Director Media of KTH the state of the art retail pharmacy has been made functional to facilitate the patients by selling the medicine, surgical products on retail price on lesser rate than market.

All the standardized drugs are available on subsidized rates in MTI KTH retail pharmacy.

Member BoG Sabur Sethi along with Chairman BoG Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Chief Executive MTI KTH/KMC/KCD and Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh ul Muqim and Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar inaugurated the pharmacy.