KTH introduces digital feedback system for patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) management has taken another positive step towards quality and adopted modern technology for acquiring patient feedback through 'Digital Feedback System' to know patient experience and improve health facilities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister in a statement appreciated KTH board and management for introducing patients' feedback system, to bring further improvement in health services in the light of suggestions and experience of patients. He further stated that KTH became the first Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) hospital to introduce feedback system, adding it would be adopted by other MTI hospitals.

"It is�the top�priority of the KP government�to upgrade existing health facilities and ensure�best�healthcare services through reforms in health sector", he said.