KTH organizes workshop on importance of ultrasound guided regional anesthesia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Department of Anaesthesia Medical Teaching Institute, Khyber Teaching Hospital organized a one day workshop on Ultrasound Guided Regional Anaesthesias workshop aimed highlighting skills and utilization of modern techniques for treatment of people.

MTI KTH anesthesia department is run under the supervision of Chairman Prof. Dr. Parhaizgar and Prof. Dr. Nighat Aziz with six faculty members, 10 consultants Anesthetists, 19 Assistant consultant Anesthetists along with supportive staff providing 24/7 services to the ailing humanity.

A total of 28 surgical table are performing daily under the supervision of department, said a news release.

The guest speaker of the workshop was Dr. Irfan Suleman MD, Diplomat American board of anaesthesiologists and Diplomat American board of paediatric anaesthesiologists.

Assistant professor of anaesthesiology and critical care at John Hopkins University school of Medicine, Director Paediatric regional anaesthesia at the John Hopkins Children Centre, with fellowships in Paediatric anaesthesiology and Interventional Pain medicine, a large number of Anestesiologists, intensivists, surgeons, pediatricians and general physicians of KTH and other MTIs including TMOs, Medical Officers attended this workshop.

The speakers said anaesthesia is field of medicine that renders patients pain free and safe during surgery.

Using the latest ultrasound technology the Anaesthesiologists can safely and efficiently guide needles to delivery drugs on top of various nerves in the body and render them numb.

This allow greater patient safety by keeping them pain free for longer durations after surgery and in many cases make it possible to have different surgeries while the patient is awake.

The workshop would enable the coming generations of anaethesiologists to meet the challenges of the modern world head on and raise the bars on patient comfort and safety.

Emphasis was put on the importance of Ultrasound in the field of Anaesthesia and Pain Management.

Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi lauded and appreciated the efforts made by chairman Anaesthesia Department Prof Dr Parhaizgar and Prof Dr Nighat Aziz and hoped that they will continue such type of academic activities to strengthen the skill of the anaesthesiologists.