KTH records gradual decrease in corona patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :At Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), 106 beds have been reserved for the patients of coronavirus infection however according to the hospital administration the numbers of patients were showing a gradual decrease releasing the pressure on hospital's resources.

The hospital's administration said on Wednesday that currently 68 patients of coronavirus infection were under treatment at the hospital of which 18 were at Intensive Care Units (ICU) and ventilators due to their critical condition.

At the hospitals 25 ventilators have been specified for the coronavirus patients.

The administration further said that 29 patients were under treatment at HDU while 21 were at low oxygen supply units.

During the last 24 hours no new patient of coronavirus infection was brought to the hospital, the administration said adding three deaths were reported from the virus during the same period.