KTH temporarily suspends Sehat Insaf Card Service

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has temporarily suspended Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) serviceto the people due to financial deficit

The decision was taken in a meeting here under the chairmanship of Acting Director of the hospital Rohullah Muqeem and to be intimated the provincial government and board of Governors of the hospital.

The meeting noted that KTH could not bear the expenditures of SIC due to financial deficit and in order to avert the audit objections the service had temporarily been suspended.

The meeting also expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of SIC team and observed that SIC team was performing the duty randomly.