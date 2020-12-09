UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KTH Timely Addresses Another Oxygen Deficiency Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:17 PM

KTH timely addresses another oxygen deficiency issue

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital late Tuesday night promptly addressed another issue of oxygen shortage by timely rectifying a fault of valve providing water to the oxygen cylinder at the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital late Tuesday night promptly addressed another issue of oxygen shortage by timely rectifying a fault of valve providing water to the oxygen cylinder at the hospital.

According to the hospital's administration the pressure of oxygen reduced during night hours however with backup oxygen stock, the issue was addressed well in time.

Chairman board of Governors, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Nadeem Khawar said none of the patients faced any difficulty due to oxygen shortage issue. He said three patients were immediately shifted to other beds due to oxygen deficiency and the issue was settled by calling experts from Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

He said the chairman of a private gas supply company has also been called today for consultations and imparting necessary training to the relevant staff for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients. He informed that the hospital's oxygen tank would be filled to its capacity of 10000 cubic meters.

Nadeem said all the oxygen providing pipes would be replaced in phased manner and a state-of-the-art oxygen backup system would be installed at the hospital.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Company Tank Gas All From

Recent Stories

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

20 minutes ago

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

48 minutes ago

WPC 16-days activism campaign against women violen ..

3 minutes ago

CDA starts development, beautification work in cap ..

3 minutes ago

Nowshera economic zone to create 12000 job opportu ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal commercial activities in residential areas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.