KTH timely addresses another oxygen deficiency issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital late Tuesday night promptly addressed another issue of oxygen shortage by timely rectifying a fault of valve providing water to the oxygen cylinder at the hospital.

According to the hospital's administration the pressure of oxygen reduced during night hours however with backup oxygen stock, the issue was addressed well in time.

Chairman board of Governors, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Nadeem Khawar said none of the patients faced any difficulty due to oxygen shortage issue. He said three patients were immediately shifted to other beds due to oxygen deficiency and the issue was settled by calling experts from Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

He said the chairman of a private gas supply company has also been called today for consultations and imparting necessary training to the relevant staff for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients. He informed that the hospital's oxygen tank would be filled to its capacity of 10000 cubic meters.

Nadeem said all the oxygen providing pipes would be replaced in phased manner and a state-of-the-art oxygen backup system would be installed at the hospital.