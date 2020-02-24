UrduPoint.com
Kuwait, Bahrain Announce First Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:01 PM



Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, the countries' health ministries announced, adding all had come from Iran

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, the countries' health ministries announced, adding all had come from Iran.

Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one in citizens who had returned home from the Islamic republic.

