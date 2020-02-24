Kuwait, Bahrain announce first coronavirus cases

Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, the countries' health ministries announced, adding all had come from Iran

Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one in citizens who had returned home from the Islamic republic.