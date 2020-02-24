Kuwait, Bahrain Announce First Coronavirus Cases
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:01 PM
Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, the countries' health ministries announced, adding all had come from Iran
Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one in citizens who had returned home from the Islamic republic.