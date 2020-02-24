UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait, Bahrain Announce First Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:31 PM

Kuwait, Bahrain announce first coronavirus cases

Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, health ministries in the two Gulf states announced, adding all had come from Iran

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, health ministries in the two Gulf states announced, adding all had come from Iran.

Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one.

"Tests conducted on those coming from the Iranian holy city of Mashhad showed there were three confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the Kuwaiti health ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It said the cases were of a 53-year-old Kuwaiti man, a 61-year-old Saudi citizen and a 21-year-old stateless Arab.

"All three cases are under constant observation by the health authority," the ministry added.

Bahrain's health ministry also reported the country's first COVID-19 case on Monday after a "citizen arriving from Iran was suspected of having contracted the virus based on emerging symptoms".

The patient was transferred to a medical centre for "immediate testing", which proved positive for the infection, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Kuwait Saudi Mashhad Man Bahrain All From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Estonian President on Ind ..

6 minutes ago

US President mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “ ..

12 minutes ago

AkzoNobel sees new dawn rising with 2020 Color of ..

16 minutes ago

All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) inks MoU with H ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee slips 01 paisa against dollar in interbank t ..

3 minutes ago

History-maker Yennaris dropped from China football ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.