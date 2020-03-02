Kuwait confirms new coronavirus cases, takes toll to 56

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Kuwait confirmed ten more cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll to 56, according to the country's health ministry.

"All the new cases contracted the virus after visiting Iran," Public Health Undersecretary Buthaina al-Mudhaf told a press conference.

She said the infected patients were in a stable condition.

Last week, Kuwait called off National Day celebrations as part of its fight against the outbreak.

So far, Kuwait has evacuated around 800 citizens from Iran, where 54 people had died from the virus.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in December 2019 and has spread to more than 45 other countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India, raising global alarm.